PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFEV. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the third quarter worth $10,656,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,063,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,337,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 172,823 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 898.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 156,293 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $26.54. 16,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,944. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $26.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

