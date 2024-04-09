PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics comprises about 1.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.83. The company had a trading volume of 246,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,489. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.31. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.61%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

