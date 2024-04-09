PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.59. 65,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.