PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFCF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 83,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

