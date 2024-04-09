PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,007. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

