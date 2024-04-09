PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,007. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.68.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.