PBMares Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 115.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,125 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,625,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,201,000 after buying an additional 219,179 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after buying an additional 2,417,994 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,881,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after buying an additional 59,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,724,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after buying an additional 210,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.53. 79,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,096. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.