PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $67.65. 1,636,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

