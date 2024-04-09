PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,484. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

