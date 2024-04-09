PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,758 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after buying an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 97.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after buying an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after buying an additional 746,756 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.40. 10,293,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,041,387. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

