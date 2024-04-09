PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 848 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.62. 2,116,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,249,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.