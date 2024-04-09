PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 878 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $43.09.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

