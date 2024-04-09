Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $14.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE PEB opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

