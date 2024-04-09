Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $96.50

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 96.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.24), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.24).
Pembroke VCT B Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £187.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,960.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.03.
Pembroke VCT B Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Pembroke VCT B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,000.00%.
Pembroke VCT B Company Profile
Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up to more mature businesses and established businesses. The fund usually invests in companies based in the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies that generate revenues more than £0.5 million.
