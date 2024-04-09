Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,925 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 580.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 104,431 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 205,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.93. 127,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $62.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

