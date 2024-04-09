Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,506 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,106,000 after buying an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,771,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $51,950,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,334,043 shares of company stock worth $1,836,262,410. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Down 3.0 %

CNM stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

