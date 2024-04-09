Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,727 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $489.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $553.25 and a 200 day moving average of $568.77. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

