Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.18 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,398 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE FCN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,103. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTI Consulting

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,513 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.