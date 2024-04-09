Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,262 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Element Solutions worth $16,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after buying an additional 188,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after buying an additional 183,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,730,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after buying an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,154,000 after acquiring an additional 798,662 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 763,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,874. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

