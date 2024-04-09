Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $85.10 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for about 2.6% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of DexCom worth $85,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 55.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

DXCM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.23. 688,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,259 shares of company stock valued at $24,388,086. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

