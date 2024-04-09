Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 287.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794,595 shares during the quarter. DoubleVerify comprises approximately 1.2% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of DoubleVerify worth $39,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.17. 660,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,779. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

