Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,656 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,540,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,929,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,303,975.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,540,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 472,555 shares of company stock valued at $21,001,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.88. 415,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

