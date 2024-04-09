Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 1.5% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $50,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.90.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,150. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $214.52. 1,035,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,453. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.64.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

