Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,341 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ciena worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,903,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,940,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,535,000 after purchasing an additional 371,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ciena by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,652,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,893,000 after buying an additional 366,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 871,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,942,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,521,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,533 shares of company stock worth $5,808,540. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

