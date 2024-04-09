Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 121,490 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121,490 shares during the quarter. HEICO makes up about 0.8% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of HEICO worth $27,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.50. 118,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $153.63 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.24.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair began coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

