Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 15,484 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,484 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Dycom Industries worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $6,623,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.94. 139,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,401. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.42 and a 12 month high of $146.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DY

About Dycom Industries

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.