Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 16,729 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CyberArk Software worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.1 %

CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.95. 142,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,098. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.18 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.