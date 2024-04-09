Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 21,193 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,193 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.4% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cloudflare worth $46,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6,065.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.84. 1,289,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.63 and a beta of 1.13. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $28,062,129.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $656,329.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,569,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,250,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 972,985 shares of company stock worth $93,393,755. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

