Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 33,908 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,908 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Stifel Financial worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.96. The stock had a trading volume of 277,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,583. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

