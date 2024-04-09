Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 84,314 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84,314 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of BOX worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BOX by 165.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,114 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at about $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth about $19,374,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $323,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,414,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,134. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,639. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

