Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 85,763 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,763 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of SMART Global worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SMART Global by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 482,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 152,918 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,994,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SMART Global news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $53,731.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,928 shares of company stock worth $323,897. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Stock Performance

Shares of SGH stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. 639,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,768. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

