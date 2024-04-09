Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.81. 101,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,981. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.40.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

