Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Cut to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Perion Network Stock Down 40.8 %

Perion Network stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $577.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Perion Network’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Perion Network by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

