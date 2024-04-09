Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.21

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.21 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 1274078 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,767.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $15,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,482,767.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock valued at $516,796,999. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,088,000 after buying an additional 19,847,358 shares during the period. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 329.5% in the 4th quarter. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC now owns 21,048,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,261,000 after buying an additional 16,147,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. Finally, OnyxPoint Global Management LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,159,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.