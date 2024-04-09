Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.76.

PBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

PBR stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth $218,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth $62,049,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.2% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 5,666,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,945,000 after buying an additional 3,057,798 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,221,292 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $404,130,000 after buying an additional 2,582,327 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 78.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,147,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,946 shares during the last quarter.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

