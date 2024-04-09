Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Down 5%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.12. 3,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.