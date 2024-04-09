Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Phillips 66 worth $43,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after purchasing an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.57. The company had a trading volume of 321,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.75 and a 200 day moving average of $132.99. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

