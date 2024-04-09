PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

PML stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 2,373.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 259,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

