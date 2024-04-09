Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.75 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -108.11%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

