Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $492,000.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

