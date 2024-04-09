Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys Shares of 354 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,869,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $19,498,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $12,366,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $11,531,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $9,260,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

