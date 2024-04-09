Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $721,180 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a market cap of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

