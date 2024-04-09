Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $440.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,772,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,886,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.57 and its 200 day moving average is $403.29. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

