Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $164,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,120,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after buying an additional 2,948,512 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Citigroup stock opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.