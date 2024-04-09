Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $39,000 Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,846,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,711,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,824,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,523,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,391,000 after buying an additional 746,409 shares during the period.

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

