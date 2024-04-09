Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $93,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,015,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,272 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.74, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average of $145.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

