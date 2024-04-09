Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 57,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. Benin Management CORP raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 32,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.