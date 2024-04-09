Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,089,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,742 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,916,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,700.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 580,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.57 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

