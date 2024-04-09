Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 52 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49,790.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,869,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,115,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $621.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $335.10 and a 1 year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.38.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

