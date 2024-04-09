Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

TSCO stock opened at $249.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.88 and a 200 day moving average of $222.09. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $268.02. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.