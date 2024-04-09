Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 468,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.